Loose Women star Charlene White has been issued a ‘warning’ during an episode of the ITV daytime show today (June 24) by her co-star as she joked, ‘Three strikes and I'm out?’

White, who also updated the panel and viewers about what she got up to on her birthday on Saturday (June 22), was joined by fellow Loose Women panellists Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards and EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy with the group discussing anxiety around keeping time.

Cassidy revealed she turned up for the show early, explaining: "On time for me is early". Whilst White revealed she had been late, to which Nolan clapped back: "If you're late for work, for me, that's really unprofessional."

Defending herself, White explained: "It was out of my control, just saying!" To which her co-star warned: "Well I'm going to take a note. That's your first warning, live on-air," to which White replied: “Three strikes and I'm out?”

With White ending the discussion telling viewers: “I'm going to end it there, because I really don't know where else I can go with that one.”

As well as being called out for being late, White updated the panel and viewers on what she got up to over the weekend for her 44th birthday, revealing that she had gone camping.

Reported by the Mirror, she said: “This is 44. And I ended up camping for it. Which is VERY unlike me! Thanks for all the really lovely birthday messages, DM’s, calls, texts, Stories etc. yesterday!”

She continued: “I’ve had zero signal for days, as my birthday fell on the same weekend as Alfie’s class camping trip. And it turns out the reception is rubbish in the countryside. The wonderful parents in Alfie’s class and Andy threw a surprise birthday party for me yesterday afternoon, complete with decorations, presents, and my favourite drink.”

She added: “There were 24 families on the trip so it was quite an undertaking, and I’m super thankful. And the sun even shone. Woo-hoo!”