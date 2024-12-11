Rhod Gilbert illness: Welsh comedian shares latest health update as he is left with long-term effects after stage four cancer battle

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

11th Dec 2024, 9:15am

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has revealed he is still facing some health problems following his cancer ordeal.

The 56-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 4 head and neck cancer in 2022 and documented his illness in a Channel 4 documentary before receiving the all clear in October last year. However the TV star has now admitted he still suffers from health symptoms as he admitted he taste still isn't back to normal.

Speaking to The Mirror Rhod explained: “With head and neck cancer, quite often, everything tastes disgusting, even water, even a cup of tea, everything is disgusting. I'm still left with some problems, so tea still tastes a bit odd, lots of things taste weird still.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My taste is almost, sort of 80 per cent back to normal, my swallowing is pretty good, but at the time, you can't swallow and everything tastes disgusting.” Since his cancer diagnosis Rhod has cut down on alcohol and continues not to smoke.

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has revealed he is still facing some health problems following his cancer ordeal. (Photo: Getty Images)placeholder image
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has revealed he is still facing some health problems following his cancer ordeal. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

He added: “I guess I'm a bit more conscious now than what I was, but equally, cancer leaves you in this weird place where you want to grab life by the short and curlies”. Rhod received his first clear scan in October last year after undergoing treatment for stage four cancer.

He was diagnosed in July 2022, and was treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, where he had been a fundraising patron for a decade before the diagnosis. He underwent surgery for metastatic cancer of the head and neck, followed by sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Speaking in April about his condition, he said: “Still all clear. Still in the care of the wonderful Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff. I get checked every few weeks but still all clear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I feel wonderful. I've got lots of issues that I may or may not have for the rest of my life, who knows. Who cares!”. The comedian is performing throughout the UK in 2024 and 2025 on his Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit tour.

Related topics:Cancer

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice