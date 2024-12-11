Comedian Rhod Gilbert has revealed he is still facing some health problems following his cancer ordeal.

The 56-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 4 head and neck cancer in 2022 and documented his illness in a Channel 4 documentary before receiving the all clear in October last year. However the TV star has now admitted he still suffers from health symptoms as he admitted he taste still isn't back to normal.

Speaking to The Mirror Rhod explained: “With head and neck cancer, quite often, everything tastes disgusting, even water, even a cup of tea, everything is disgusting. I'm still left with some problems, so tea still tastes a bit odd, lots of things taste weird still.

“My taste is almost, sort of 80 per cent back to normal, my swallowing is pretty good, but at the time, you can't swallow and everything tastes disgusting.” Since his cancer diagnosis Rhod has cut down on alcohol and continues not to smoke.

He added: “I guess I'm a bit more conscious now than what I was, but equally, cancer leaves you in this weird place where you want to grab life by the short and curlies”. Rhod received his first clear scan in October last year after undergoing treatment for stage four cancer.

He was diagnosed in July 2022, and was treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, where he had been a fundraising patron for a decade before the diagnosis. He underwent surgery for metastatic cancer of the head and neck, followed by sessions of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Speaking in April about his condition, he said: “Still all clear. Still in the care of the wonderful Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff. I get checked every few weeks but still all clear.

“I feel wonderful. I've got lots of issues that I may or may not have for the rest of my life, who knows. Who cares!”. The comedian is performing throughout the UK in 2024 and 2025 on his Rhod Gilbert & The Giant Grapefruit tour.