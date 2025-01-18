Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TV couple Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan are set to work together again for the first time in 15 years as they gear up to make a huge announcement.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple co-hosted This Morning and show Richard & Judy for decades, having married in 1986. Judy typically stays out of the spotlight now, while Richard fronts Good Morning Britain.

However, it could soon change as the pair seem to have a new project up their sleeves. Richard and Judy could be on their way to launching a range of undies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have trademarked their name in order to flog goods including smellies, cosmetics and other merchandise. Intellectual Property Office published the application this week. The TV couple first trademarked 'Richard and Judy' in 2000 and re-applied again in December last year.

TV couple Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan are set to work together again for the first time in 15 years as they gear up to make a huge announcement. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

It appears the move could have been inspired by Judy's blunder at the National Television Awards in 2000, when she accidentally exposed her bra. “Judy’s bra flash was perhaps one of the outstanding moments of their career and may have inspired the couple to consider underwear as an option — and clearly they still think so," a source told the Sun.

Richard and Judy met in 1982 when they worked on separate shows for Granada Television. Both were married to other people about the time of their introduction.

Judy previously told The Mirror: "I thought he looked nice. Tall, handsome and all that but I thought the suit was a bit flash. Then, because he was a newbie, I was assigned the job of looking after him”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The co-workers then went on to divorce their respective spouses and married each other four years later in Manchester. Richard admitted to having several affairs during his first marriage. Just 21 when he married Lynda Hooley, Richard has since said that the marriage was a mistake and that he struggled to be faithful. Richard went on to have a very happy marriage to wife Judy and they share daughter Chloe.