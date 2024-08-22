Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Richard Simmons’ cause of death has been confirmed to be accidental. His brother, Lenny Simmons said his death was due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Simmons family spokesperson, Tom Estey, said: “This morning (Wednesday) Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor.

“The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

The fitness icon was discovered on July 13 by his longtime housekeeper, just a day after celebrating his 76th birthday, as confirmed by his publicist Tom Estey. Although the Los Angeles Police Department initially stated that “there is no foul play,” the exact cause of death was deferred pending additional testing.

Fitness guru Richard Simmons. (Picture: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Earlier reports indicated that Simmons had suffered a fall at his home on July 12 after feeling dizzy. He had mentioned to his housekeeper that he might seek medical care the following day if he continued to feel unwell.

Simmons had spoken exclusively just two days before his death, sharing his plans for his 76th birthday. He humorously mentioned, "I’ll blow out a candle, but the candle will probably be on a zucchini," adding, "You know, I’m a vegetarian."

At the time, Simmons said: "I feel good! I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people." This was part of his final interview, where he expressed, “I never thought of myself as a celebrity." He added: “People don’t know this, I’m really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up that’s a different story. I’m there to make people happy.”

Simmons was a beloved figure in pop culture and a pioneer in fitness, frequently appearing on shows like Late Night with David Letterman and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He produced over 50 workout videos, including the iconic "Sweatin’ to the Oldies" series, which sold more than 22 million copies, and promoted healthy eating with popular meal plans like Deal-a-Meal.