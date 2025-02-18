Rick Buckler, the drummer of iconic British band The Jam, has died at the age of 69, his former bandmates Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton confirmed on social media. | Redferns

Rick Buckler, the drummer of iconic British band The Jam, has died at the age of 69, his former bandmates Paul Weller and Bruce Foxton confirmed on social media.

Buckler was part of The Jam’s classic lineup, alongside Weller on vocals and guitar and Foxton on bass. The band, formed in the early 1970s, became a defining act of the mod revival movement, producing some of the most memorable British rock tracks of the era.

Paul Weller shared a tribute to Buckler on his Instagram account, saying: "I'm shocked and saddened by Rick's passing. I'm thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking.

"To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey! We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time. My deepest sympathy to all family and friends - P.W x"

Bruce Foxton, who played alongside Buckler for years, wrote: "I was shocked and devastated to hear the very sad news today. Rick was a good guy and a great drummer whose innovative drum patterns helped shape our songs.

"I'm glad we had the chance to work together as much as we did. My thoughts are with Leslie and his family at this very difficult time - Bruce Foxton"

Buckler played on all six studio albums released by The Jam, including In the City (1977), All Mod Cons (1978), and Sound Affects (1980).

The band became known for hit songs such as, “Town Called Malice”, “Going Underground” and “Down in the Tube Station at Midnight” .

The Jam disbanded in 1982 and never fully reunited. However, Buckler and Foxton later performed together as From The Jam, revisiting the band's classic songs.