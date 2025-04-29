Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The home of an infamous television paedophile has been put on the market for £4m, two years after he died.

Shamed children’s presenter Rolf Harris was jailed in July 2014 for five years and nine months after being found guilty of a string of indecent assaults against four young girls.

He was released in 2017, but while in prison faced a second trial including further allegations. This went to a retrial but he was eventually acquitted. However, several celebrities said that they had had run-ins with him - Vanessa Feltz said she was molested on the Big Breakfast bed, Yvette Fielding said she had had an unpleasant encounter with him, while Linda Nolan claimed he groped her in 1975, when she was 15.

Harris died aged 93 in 2023 from neck cancer - and now his riverside mansion in Berkshire is on the market. Some of his crimes, which spanned from 1968 to 1986, took place in the house.

He left an inheritance of £16m to his only daughter Bindi. Bindi’s mother and Rolf’s wife Alwen died last year.

A source told the Mirror : “Bindi was seen emptying the property about a month ago. She wants to sell it, but she doesn’t desperately need the money and is in no rush, so she’s determined to hold out for a good price. Potential buyers have already begun viewings.”

The house is in the upmarket village of Bray, which is also home to Michael Caine, and previously saw Michael Parkinson and Sinead O'Connor as residents.

The mansion was built to remind him of his childhood home along Perth 's Swan River