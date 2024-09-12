Alwen Hughes, the wife of disgraced former entertainer Rolf Harris, has died at the age of 93.

Hughes dies from a stroke relating to old age of vascular dementia, according to The Mirror. She passed away on 15 August, 2024, with a cremation set to take place.

Her death comes 15 months after the death of her husband, disgraced former TV presenter and entertainer Rolf Harris, also at the age of 96. Hughes stood by Harris as he was convicted of the indecent assault of four underage girls between 1968 and 1986. He was later sentenced to five years and nine months in jail and was released on licence in May 2017 after having served half his sentence.

Hughes met Harris while at art school, with the couple marrying in 1958. She was known to the public for her eccentric clothing and personality. They share one daughter together - Bindi, born in 1964.

Following his conviction in 2014, Harris was said to have been the main carer for Hughes. Family friend Vince Hill said at the time: "Alwen is very poorly. We’re all very worried about her. I don't know if she will survive his prison term. She's quite fragile. She suffers from arthritis and she's had hip-replacements and God knows what."