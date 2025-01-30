Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are in final talks for a 'Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion' sequel.

It was one of those comedy movies that went under the radar for a while but Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997) became a nineties cult classic. The film starred Friends actress Lisa Kudrow and Norma, Jean and Marilyn star Mira Sorvino. As well as Alan Cumming and Justin Theroux.

According to reports a sequel is finally in the making 28 years after the movie was released. Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are expected to executive produce a follow-up film to the 1997 original, in which they played 28-year-old friends, Michele Weinberger and Romy White, who invented fake careers to impress their former classmates at a 10-year high school reunion. 'Better Nate Than Never' helmer Tim Federle is expected to direct the 20th Century Studios project.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Los Angeles is being eyed as a potential shoot location, and filming could get underway as early as June. ‘Emily in Paris' showrunner Robin Schiff, who penned the original 'Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion' movie, is returning to write the sequel.

Laurence Mark will also be back to produce the follow-up movie, alongside Barry Kemp. While the motion picture was a moderate box office hit, it has since become a cult classic.

Last year, Oscar winner Sorvino admitted it was "full force ahead" regarding a sequel. She told Us Weekly magazine: "Robin Schiff, the writer, is working on it. She’s currently working on 'Emily in Paris', so she’s finishing up her draft to present to the studio."

Asked what she wants from the sequel, she said: "I just still want [Romy and Michele] to be as relatable, but also as dumb and lovable as they ever were.

“Like, I don’t think they’ve learned that much in the time in between, but they still have that unstoppable spirit and that friendship and that idiocy that makes everybody kind of love them. And so, that essential nature of them and the heart that’s at the centre of that, that heart has to stay there."

Plans for the sequel were first discussed after Kudrow and Sorvino returned to their characters in 2022 to present the Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. The duo had arrived on stage at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar to a soundtrack of Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time' in electric blue and pink suits.

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion is currently available to watch on Disney+

