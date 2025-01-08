Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of The Traitors US know Alan Cumming for his exaggerated Scottish accent and his colourful outfits - but who is the man behind the voice and the clothes?

We’re already enjoying a new series of The Traitors UK on BBC One, but fans of the show are in for a treat as the season three premiere of the U.S. version of The Traitors is only days away.

In the US, Peacock subscribers will be able to screen the special three-episode premiere on the streamer on Thursday (January 9). Single episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays thereafter. The season finale will air on March 6. Those with cable will have to wait slightly longer and will be able to tune in to NBC on Monday January 20 to watch the first two episodes. It’s unclear if and when NBC will air additional season three episodes.

In the UK, the first two seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer so it’s thought that the third season will also make its way on to the streaming platform - but it’s not known when.

While we wait for the third installment of the US series, we take a look at the host Alan Cumming. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Alan Cumming?

Alan Cumming is a multi-award winning Scottish actor. His accolades include a BAFTA Award, two Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and an Olivier Award. He has worked in film, television and theatre.

He is also the author of six books including a New York Times number one bestselling memoir. The star also performs around the world and co-owns his own, eponymous cabaret bar called Club Cumming. As a bi-sexual man, he is a promoter of LGBTQ+ rights.

He even released an award winning fragrance called Cumming in 2005. He has also been a vegan since 2012 and PETA awarded him its Humanitarian Award in 2017

He may have been born in Scotland, but he lives in America. He has had American citizenship since the early 2000s.

He describes his on-screen persona in The Traitors US as being a heightened and theatrical version of himself, like a James Bond villain, according to an interview he gave to Today. The clothes he wears on the show are also often from his personal collection, with colourful accessories added by the production crew to make them even more eye-catching.

How old Alan Cumming?

The star is 59 years old, and will celebrate his milestone 60th birthday on Monday January 27.

What films and TV shows has Alan Cumming been in?

His screen work ranges from art house to blockbuster films. He is known as Mr Floop in Spy Kids, Eli in The Good Wife, Nightcrawler in X2: X Men United, Sebastian in The High Life, ‘O’ in Sex and the City, Boris in Goldeneye, King James in Doctor Who, Sandy Frink in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

Is Alan Cumming in a relationship?

He is married to artist and illustrator Grant Shaffer. His illustrations have appeared in magazines and newspapers such as The New Yorker, The New York Times and Interview Magazine and he has had 12 solo gallery exhibitions.

They have been married twice, once in the UK and once in the US, according to when same sex marriage became legal in each country.

They first wed in a London civil ceremony in January 2007 when they had been married for two years. "Not only are we so happy to be able to celebrate our love for each other, but also to be able to do it in a country that properly recognises the rights of same-sex couples," Cumming said in a statement to People at the time.

"As residents of America we would have loved to marry there, but we hope that soon the civil rights that we have been afforded in the U.K. will be available to all gay Americans, and we look forward to celebrating not only our marriage but the end of prejudice."

Five years later, Cumming and Shaffer wed for a second time after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of legalising same-sex marriage.

He previously had an eight-year marriage to actress Hilary Lyon between 1985 and 1993, followed by a two-year relationship with actress Saffron Burrows and a six-year relationship with theatre director Nick Philippou.

Does Alan Cumming have children?

He does not have any children. In 2006, in an interview with Entertainment Daily, Cumming stated that he "would dearly like to adopt a child", but that his life was "too hectic" to bring up a child.

What is Alan Cumming’s net worth?

The star is said to have a net worth of $5 million (just over £4 million), according to The Richest. His wealth can be attributed to his long career and the fact he has worked across so many platforms.