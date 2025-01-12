Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A child TV star has died in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory Callum Sykes was born blind and with cerebral palsy, and had difficulty walking. He appeared in the late 90s British TV children’s show Kiddy Kapers along with his mum Shelley.

He lived on the family’s 17-acre Mount Malibu television studio estate, in his own cottage. His mum has revealed that he died as the fires took hold, issuing a statement on X and also talking to Australian channel 10 News First. Rory was born in the UK but was an Australian citizen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelley Sykes with her son Rory Callum Sykes, who died in the LA wildfires in Malibu on Wednesday, January 8 | Shelley Sykes / X

She told the interviewer that he had urged her to leave but she refused, and she could not lift him to help him to move out of the area. She also claimed there was no water in the house as it had been switched off by Las Virgenes Municpal Water, and so she could not put out the cinders that were landing on the roof of the cottage.

In her online tribute on January 9 she wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son Rory Sykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heart broken.

“British-born Australian living in America, a wonderful son, a gift born on mine & his grandmas birthday 29 July 92, Rory Callum Sykes was founder with me of Happy Charity, a true humanitarian. He saw himself as the number one fan of @Apple & @tim_cook & most importantly an avid @RuneScape gamer!

“He overcame so much with surgeries & therapies to regain his sight & to be able to learn to walk. Despite the pain, he still enthused about traveling the world with me from Africa to Antarctica. @rorysykes was a sought after inspirational speaker for @TonyRobbins when he was only 8 years old. @CallumsCure book first published by @simonschuster in Australia was about his courage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t put out the cinders on his roof with a hose because the water was switched off by @LVMWD Las Virgenes Municipal Water. Even the 50 brave fire fighters had no water all day! He will be incredibly missed by @shelleysykes, mama his pet peacocks Edgee & Mickie & all his online fans around the world!”