Top TV comedian Rosie Jones and her friend were subjected to an "ableist and homophobic" attack over the weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old comic - who has cerebral palsy - and Lee Peart were on the train when three people allegedly mocked their voices and threw wine over them but Rosie vowed not to "feel like a victim". In a post to mark World Cerebral Palsy Day on Monday (06.10.25), she wrote on Instagram: "On the train home from our gig last night, me and my good pal Lee were victims of ableism and homophobia.

“They mocked our voices, shouted slurs at us and even threw a wine bottle (plastic, thankfully). It was a stark reminder that my CP makes me stand out, and is often used as a weapon against me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately the worms of this world use my disability to try and make me feel like a victim. I am not. People with cerebral palsy should never be made to feel like guests in an unwelcoming and hostile world which wasn’t set up for people like us.

Top TV comedian Rosie Jones and her friend were subjected to an "ableist and homophobic" attack over the weekend. (Pic: Channel 4/James Stack) | Channel 4/James Stack

“We have just as much of a right to be here as anybody else. AND DON’T FORGET IT." Lee also shared a video on his own social media account that documented what had happened.

He said: "Here I am with one of my favourite people and look...". He then turned the camera to show stains of red wine against the train wall and said: "You know what that was from? Being attacked by ableist and homophobic a*******s."

Rosie added: "Three people mocked both of our voices, threw wine at us."What a f****** waste!" Lee added: "This is the reality we are getting to now in this country where it's like, 'what's going on?'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The presenter later praised British Transport Police (BTP) for their support. He wrote on Instagram: "Thank you for your lovely messages and we are both doing fine and yes we have reported it.

“The BTP took us home and were wonderful. Rosie Jones is a wonderful human." The BTP are appealing for witnesses.

They said in a statement: "Officers were called to East Croydon railway station at around 10.30pm yesterday (5 October) following reports of a group of people abusing and assaulting other passengers on a train from Brighton to Victoria. Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who witnessed anything or has any information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 672 of 5 October."