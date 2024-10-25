South African rugby union player Siya Kolisi and wife Rachel divorce after eight years of marriage
The shock split has left fans heartbroken and caused a frenzy on social media. The pair shared a joint statement on Instagram that read: “We wanted to share some important news with you. After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us.
“While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they’ve always known. We will also continue to work on the Foundation that means so much to us.
“We are grateful for love, understanding and support you’ve shown us, and we kindly ask for your respect as we navigate this transition. With gratitude and love Siya and Rachel.”
Siya Kolisi was captain of the national rugby team which won the World Cup in 2019 and last year, while Rachel has been an advocate for women's empowerment and social justice in South Africa. The pair married in 2016 but have been together for over a decade and have two children together, a boy and a girl.
