Celebrated chef Russell Norman, who died at the age of 57, left his wife a £1.4 million fortune in his will.

The Saturday Kitchen star passed away in November 2023. He was hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Kent, passing away with his family, including his wife, at his bedside. His cause of death was rules as brain injury caused by hanging, with the coroner passing a ruling of suicide.

It has now been revealed that the restauranteur and cookbook author left his culinary fortune to his wife, Jules Norman, whom he had split with prior to his death. According to The Sun, Norman bequeathed his £1,437,000 estate to his family as requested in his will, which was signed in 2013 when the couple were still married.

The star made his money from his legendary eateries, including the famous Polpo restaurant in Soho, London, Italian restaurant Brutto and cocktail bar Spuntino. He was also an accomplished cookbook writer, releasing his fourth book just weeks before his death.

Norman was also known to fans of Saturday Kitchen, as well as using his expertise as a restauranteur to host the BBC2 documentary The Restaurant Man in 2014. The series saw him mentor other wannabe restauranteurs to help make their dream come true.

At the time of his death, Norman was dating art historian Dr Genevieve Verdigel, who was present at his home in Pluckley, Kent when he collapsed. She previously said: “I ran back inside to call 999. I was trying to do CPR. I was screaming and the people next door came round.”

A coroner revealed that Norman has twice the legal alcohol drink-drive limit in his system at the time of his death and had displayed “suicidal tendencies” in the weeks before his death.

