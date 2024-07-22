Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ruth Langsford is set to return to Loose Women today (July 22) after a two-month hiatus following her separation from husband Eamonn Holmes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to sources close to Langsford, 64, she has been deeply hurt and upset by the breakdown of her marriage. While many would expect her to speculate about her divorce, it’s believed she plans to avoid discussing the split with Holmes in detail on the show, instead focusing on having a normal episode.

A friend of Langsford, who last appeared on the ITV show in April, said: "It has been a tough few weeks but now she feels it is time for her to get back to Loose Women. It is a job she loves doing and even though the split has been very tough, life must go on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just don't expect any big news or revelations about the divorce, she wants to keep that private."

Langsford will be joined on the show by Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards, and Janet Street-Porter. Meanwhile, Holmes has continued his work at GB News and has not mentioned the upcoming divorce on air. He even hosted an extra show on Sunday with Anne Diamond, sharing on social media what a “pleasure” it was, alongside a photo of them together, with Holmes still wearing his wedding ring.

In addition to the emotional strain of the split, Holmes is dealing with chronic back issues. Earlier this month, he mentioned on social media his progress in standing up and his goal of walking next. Relationship counsellor Katie Alexander, 42, has been seen with Eamonn multiple times over the past year and has been spotted at his home. Langsford was reportedly unaware of their friendship, and Alexander has been spending more time with him recently. The former couple hope to finalise their divorce in the coming months, though there are still many details to work out.

At the TRIC awards last month, Holmes said: “I’m not OK. This is not a good time at all. It's too early to say but I hope we can still be friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January, Holmes revealed the “harsh reality” that he may never walk unaided again. He and Langsford met in 1997 through mutual friends and dated for over a decade before marrying in 2010. They had not been photographed together for two years prior to their split.