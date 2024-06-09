Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boxer Ryan Garcia has reportedly been released after being arrested in Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that the 25-year-old professional boxer was arrested at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, with law enforcement sources revealing Garcia was arrested and taken into custody after allegedly damaging hotel property including his room and the hallway.

In a video of the arrest obtained by TMZ, Garcia is seen shirtless and wearing a helmet, with the publication claiming it was told he was allegedly, “seemingly under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs”.

Providing an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, Michael Benson, Online Boxing Editor for talkSPORT.com, shared an update confirming Garcia’s release, he said: ”Ryan Garcia was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism on Saturday at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills after allegedly causing over $15,000 of damages. Garcia’s attorney said police took him to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. He’s since been released.”

The 25-year-old, has already stoked controversary after returning a positive drug test for a banned substance following his win against Devin Haney in April. He had also reportedly been subject to a welfare check on Wednesday by police at the same hotel after a call from a concerned family member, according to TMZ.

The arrest comes just days after Garcia revealed that his mum, Lisa, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Sharing at the time he said: “My mom has gave me the Ok to post. Please pray for my mother. Cancer STUPID I don’t care she will win - Breast cancer is stupid, JESUS IS ABOVE ALL."

