When Daniel Dubois took a knee and refused to rise from the canvas in the 10th round against Joe Joyce in November 2020 questions were asked about his heart and desire to win. Filip Hrgović, his unbeaten Croatian opponent on the Queensbury vs Matchroom 5v5 card in Saudi Arabia this Saturday, continues to pick away at that wound.

Dubois was just 22 at the time and the persistent jab of the far more experienced Joyce had shattered his cheekbone and caused nerve damage around his left eye. By the seventh round, his eye was a terrible mess. It was swollen shut and Joyce pummelled away until Dubois could take no more. Four years on and his choice to stay down on a British heavyweight night at Westminster's Church House now seems the sensible call. Two more rounds of punishment and it could have ended his career but in the most brutal sport, 'the quitter' label remains tough to shake-off.

Joyce went on to beat Carlos Takum, Christain Hammer and notably Joseph Parker, before the big bang of Zhilei Zang sent the Juggernaut to the back of the queue for heavyweight riches in the Saudi era. Joyce remains in no man's land and a July date with a fading Derek Chisora awaits.

Prior to the loss, Dubois had flattened 14 of his 15 victims, he was Frank Warren's next big thing but retreated for a rebuild with new trainers Mark and Jimmy Tibbs. Six months later, in low-key surroundings of the Telford International Centre, Romanian heavyweight Bogdan Dinu was lined-up as a confidence builder and lasted just two rounds. Joe Cusumano was then crushed in a round, Trevor Bryan went in four and South African Kevin Lerena – despite decking Dubois three times in round one – was toppled in the third.

It was all unconvincing but Warren's charge was back and swiftly and surprisingly matched against Oleksandr Usyk in August 2023 for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles at Stadion Wrocław, Poland. Usyk was fresh from two convincing points victories against a baffled Anthony Joshua but his bout with Dubois remains controversial.

Usyk was clearly better but a vicious right from Dubois in the fifth crashed into the beltline of the world champion and sent him tumbling and gasping for air. It was deemed a low blow and any thoughts of an upset were dashed. Dubois lost focus and the Ukrainian tactician recovered and peppered the Londoner's body and head from all angles until he was counted out in the ninth – the same round where Usyk battered Tyson Fury in Riyadh earlier this month, only to be saved by a generous standing count.

Dubois and Warren claimed they were "robbed" of world titles in Poland, while Usyk said Dubois' power was only a problem "to his balls". It was a second defeat for Dubois but his stock – along with Warren's growing relationship with Saudi Arabian boxing fan and head of Saudi Entertainment, Turki Al Sheikh – was rising. Last December, Dubois was up against Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller on the undercard of Joshua's two-round assault of former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in the Kingdom Arena.

Miller tipped the scales at a staggering 23st 11lb and the loudmouth American and previous drug cheat predictably goaded Dubois throughout the build-up for lacking heart. Dubois, shy by nature, is rarely vocal but the Greenwich fighter finally emerged. “Yo, Big Baby. Every baby has a daddy. I’m gonna beat you like I’m your daddy!” The comeback surprised all, including his promoter Warren, who later admitted Dubois' quiet approach had often made for a difficult sell. Dubois, now 22 fights in and 25 years-of age was finally settling into his surroundings. Miller's bulk and fast hands caused problems. Dubois' attacks were absorbed by the American's massive arms and his thick layer of blubber nullified any work to the body.The Briton was shaken in the mid rounds but for the first time on the big stage he came through adversity. Miller's size worked against him, he slowed, struggled to breath and Dubois' greater endurance and power eventually sealed a stoppage late in the 10th.

The unbeaten Hrgović now awaits in Saudi this Saturday. Deontay Wilder and Zang – with 63 knockouts between them – headline the Eddie Hearn and Warren show, as the rival promoters now work in perfect harmony to plunder Turki Al Sheikh's seemingly limitless budget. But Dubois verus Hrgović is perhaps the most significant for the division.

Usyk and Fury are set to rematch in December but by then the IBF belt is expected to be vacated by Usyk and the winner of Dubois and Hrgović will likely meet Joshua for the IBF version later this year. Dubois is once again in touching distance but Hrgović, with a narrow points victory over Zang already on his CV, is a step up from Miller. "I see big biceps but I don't see big balls and heart," said Hrgović as he eyed an impeccably conditioned Dubois from across the table.

