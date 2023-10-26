2 . Muhammad Ali vs Antonio Inoki (1976)

Crossover fights are often thought to be a modern idea which has manifested itself due to large social media attention. However, even the great Muhammad Ali was involved in a crossover fight back in 1976 when he took on well renowned wrestler Antonio Inoki. The fight was billed as the ‘War of the Worlds’ and it was fought under a peculiar set of rules which prevented Inoki from wrestling his opponent, whilst simultaneously allowing him to lie on his back and kick Ali. The bout was heavily criticised by the press at the time and ESPN even claims that fans in attendance threw debris into the ring and chanted, “Money back! Money back!” The 15 round contest was controversially scored as a draw. (Getty Images)