The fight is expected to attract huge excitement and attention from fans of both sports and is an opportunity to settle the debate on how a UFC fighter would cope with the demands of professional boxing.
Ngannou in theory has many of the traits needed to succeed in the sport - he has phenomenal punch power and experience in competing at the top level of the sport.
But in practice it could prove to be a tricky challenge as he faces up to the task of taking on a fighter who has never been beaten in his professional career.
The crossover bout will attract huge intrigue from the sporting world, but it is not the first time a fighter from a different sport has tried their hand at boxing.
With that in mind we take a look at some of the biggest crossover fights in history and the outcomes of the bouts.
1. Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor (2017)
The fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou has many parallels with the huge clash between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor in 2017. The clash which was billed as ‘The Money Fight’ saw undefeated five-weight boxing champion Mayweather come out of retirement to take on UFC icon and famous knockout artist McGregor. The contest proved to be a one-sided affair and Mayweather cruised to a 10th round stoppage. However, it remains the best selling crossover event of all time. (Getty Images)
2. Muhammad Ali vs Antonio Inoki (1976)
Crossover fights are often thought to be a modern idea which has manifested itself due to large social media attention. However, even the great Muhammad Ali was involved in a crossover fight back in 1976 when he took on well renowned wrestler Antonio Inoki. The fight was billed as the ‘War of the Worlds’ and it was fought under a peculiar set of rules which prevented Inoki from wrestling his opponent, whilst simultaneously allowing him to lie on his back and kick Ali. The bout was heavily criticised by the press at the time and ESPN even claims that fans in attendance threw debris into the ring and chanted, “Money back! Money back!” The 15 round contest was controversially scored as a draw. (Getty Images)
3. Gene Le Bell vs Milo Savage (1963)
Three decades before the UFC was founded in 1993 - wrestler Gene LeBell challenged experienced boxer Milo Savage to a professional wrestling bout dubbed ‘“Something New for Sports Fans.” During the fight LeBell used his judo to throw Savage to the canvas, before choking the boxer unconscious. The bout was seen as a precursor to modern MMA and Le Bell went on to feature in several movies whilst also becoming a close friend of UFC icon Ronda Rousey in later years.(YouTube)
4. Tyrone Woodley vs Jake Paul (2021)
YouTuber Jake Paul made his boxing debut against KSI’s younger brother Deji Olatunji in an amateur bout in 2018 and after a series of knockout victories made the decision to challenge former UFC champion Tyrone Woodley in a boxing match. The original contest was a close fought affair as Paul, who was 15 years younger than Woodley, earned a narrow split decision victory. A few months later that same year, the pair had a rematch and Paul was once again victorious this time scoring a sixth round knockout. (Getty Images)