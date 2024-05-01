Ryan Gosling is a Hollywood film star, but he’s also a husband and a dad. Photo by Getty Images.

Ryan Gosling is one of Hollywood’s most popular leading men, and he’s had an impressive acting career which has spanned 30 years.

It’s fair to say that he first truly captured the hearts of the world when he played romantic hero Noah Calhoun in 2004 romantic drama ‘The Notebook’, which has gone on to become an iconic film in the genre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43-year-old has also appeared in many independent films, as well as major studio features, and he’s also been behind the camera as a director.

But, away from the limelight Gosling does keep his personal life quite private. Here’s everything we do know about him.

Who is Ryan Gosling married to?

Ryan Gosling is married to fellow actress Eva Mendes, aged 50. Mendes also has a career that spans many years, first appearing in films in the late 1990s. She is known for films such as ‘Hitch’, ‘The Women’ and ‘Girl in Progress. She hasn’t acted her 10 years, however. Her last film credit was Gosling's 2014 directorial debut ‘Lost River’.

The pair are said to have met and started dating in 2011. Gosling and Mendes also co-starred in ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ (released in 2012), playing star-crossed couple Luke and Romina. It was originally thought that the pair met on the set of the film, but Mendes revealed on her Instagram page in 2022 that they had actually met before - though she didn’t reveal the exact details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is thought that the pair married in a small ceremony in front of family and friends in 2016, but news of their marriage was only made public in 2022 when Mendes posted a tribute to her husband.

Who are Ryan Gosling’s children?

Gosling and Mendes share two daughters; Esmeralda Amada, aged 9, and Amada Lee, age 7. They rarely post images of their children, however. "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," Mendes wrote on Instagram in 2020.

She continued: "Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

Mendes took a break from acting to focus on raising their children. In an interview with Glamour published on Monday (April 29), she spoke about how her and Gosling had come to that decision. She said: “It was almost a no-brainer. But there was actually obviously a lot of thought and conversation - especially on my end - of what I wanted to do with my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It was very clear to me that I didn’t want to be away from the kids. Acting takes you on location for months. But I still wanted to work. So I had to get creative about what that work was going to be.”

Since becoming a mother she has gone on to pursue other business ventures, such as co-owning the women-founded sponge brand, Skura Style.

Gosling has also revealed that his daughters know his co-stars by the characters they have played previously. Speaking in an interview with Emily Blunt to promote their upcoming film ‘Fall Guy’, he said: "My kids call her Mary Poppins”, relating to Blunt's role as the famous nanny in the 2018 film ‘Mary Poppins Returns’. He added that while he was recording the film they would say to him “you’re working with Mary Poppins today?” and he’d reply “yes I am”.

What movies has Ryan Gosling been in?

Gosling has starred in many films. Some of the most popular are ‘The Notebook’ (2004), ‘Drive’ (2011), ‘The Big Short’ (2015), ‘La La Land’ (2016), and ‘Barbie’ (2023).

What is Ryan Gosling’s net worth?