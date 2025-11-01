Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers was reportedly found lying in a pool of his own blood when he was discovered dead last month.

The musician died at the age of 48 on October 18 after being found at his home in Orlando, Florida. The nu-metal band confirmed his death on social media, saying in a statement: “Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat. Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic.

“The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced.”

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers died at the age of 48 on October 18. | AFP via Getty Images

Outlet TMZ has now reported that the audio from the 911 call and the incident report detailing the emergency call confirmed that Rivers was found in his bathroom lying in a pool of blood. A caller named Keely told police officers that she found him face down in the bathroom before phoning for assistance.

Police arrived to the scene and performed CPR on the musician until paramedics arrived, when they pronounced him dead at the scene. TMZ reports that emergency responders noted that Rivers had a cut above his eye and spotted a small amount of coagulated blood in the bathroom, indicating that he may have fallen.

Keely had also told officers that Rivers had been taking multiple medications, including ones for his liver after undergoing a transplant in 2018. A cause of death for Rivers remains unclear.

Rivers was a founding member of the influential rap-rock group, alongside Fred Durst, Wes Borland, John Otto, and DJ Lethal. The band achieved major mainstream success in the late 90s and early 2000s with hits such as Nookie, Break Stuff and Rollin’ charting in the top 10 across the world.

Following news of Rivers’ death, the band confirmed that it would continue their upcoming tour dates. Calling on fans to "honour the great legacy" of their founding bassist, tour promoters said in a statement: “Limp Bizkit has decided to continue with its performance on November 29th at the Explanada Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, as part of its ‘Gringo Papi Tour‘ 2025. That night, every riff and every scream of the crowd will resonate in honor of the great legacy Sam offered to to Nu-Metal, because his energy will never cease.”