Rock superstars Limp Bizkit are continuing their tour in honour of bassist Sam Rivers who died at the weekend after battling ill health.

The musician sadly passed away last Saturday, at the age of 48. In an update, the promoters of their concert in Mexico City on November 29 confirmed the show is still planned to go ahead as they called gig-goers to "honour the great legacy" of the nu-metal star.

According to The PRP, the promoters said in a statement: “Limp Bizkit has decided to continue with its performance on November 29th at the Explanada Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, as part of its ‘Gringo Papi Tour‘ 2025. That night, every riff and every scream of the crowd will resonate in honor of the great legacy Sam offered to to Nu-Metal, because his energy will never cease.”

The tour is due to wrap on December 20 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Although no cause of death has been given, it was reported as an "attended death", meaning Sam had a life-threatening illness. He had worn a T-shirt emblazoned with "F*** cancer" at the band's gigs this year. The last time he was onstage was at Reading and Leeds Festivals in August.

Frontman Fred Durst paid a touching tribute to his beloved bandmate following the devastating news, admitting he'd "been through gallons and gallons of tears". He first recalled being “blown away” from the moment he saw Sam play bass while assembling the group in the ’90s.

Fred began his lengthy video tribute on social media: “Sam Rivers, the legend, truly. Such a gifted, unbelievably sweet and wonderful person.I had this idea and vision for this particular type of style and sound and I just couldn’t get it together right. So I decided I’m going to go out and find the right players to do this and bring this thing together.”

He continued: “I went, oh my gosh, this guy is amazing. I saw Sam play, and I was blown away. He was playing a five-string bass too, I’d never really seen someone using a five-string bass. He was so smooth and good and he stood out. I could hear nothing else but Sam, everything disappeared besides his gift.”

The Break Stuff hitmaker said Sam will be "smiling" knowing he achieved his "dream". The tearful singer said of his passing: “It’s so tragic that he’s not here right now, and I’ve gone through gallons and gallons of tears since yesterday. And I’m thinking, gosh, Sam’s a legend, you know? He did it, he lived it.”

Fred said: “We rocked stadiums together, we’ve been around the world together, shared so many moments together, and I know that wherever Sam is right now, he’s smiling and feeling like, man, I did it. And man, did he do it.”

He continued: “What he’s left us behind is priceless, he’s such a special person. And Sam’s a very private person too, so the few people that were able to be close with him know what I’m saying to be true. Sam was the first guy that really came in and helped make this dream come true. And he didn’t think twice about it, he just went, ‘Yeah let’s go, let’s do it’.”

Fred concluded that the "overwhelming support and love" from fans around the world shows the "impact" he had. He added: “I was very, very fortunate to have him in my life, and I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared part of this journey with Sam Rivers, a huge part of my journey. I’m super, super grateful and I miss him terribly already. All the support and love I’ve seen out there online is overwhelming, he really did have an impact on the world. His music and his gift is the one that’s going to keep on giving. I just love him so much.”

The award-winning musician left Limp Bizkit for a number of years in 2015, due to liver disease from "excessive drinking". He told author Jon Wiederhorn for the book Raising Hell: "I quit drinking and did everything the doctors told me. I got treatment for the alcohol and got a liver transplant, which was a perfect match."