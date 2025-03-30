Sam Vanderpump: Made In Chelsea star "could have died" after mistaking sepsis symptoms for the flu
Sam Vanderpump, best known for appearing in Made In Chelsea, recently gave an exclusive interview to OK! Magazine, where he opened up about how fiance Alice Yaxley “literally saved my life”.
According to the 27-year-old, he began experiencing symptoms of illness over Christmas, but dismissed them as being akin to going down with the flu. When his condition deteriorated and he became delirious, that Alice stepped in and called an ambulance.
Doctors later told him that if he had arrived in hopsital just 24 hours later, he would probably have died as his liver and kidneys had started to fail.
Speaking to the magazine, Sam said: “Over Christmas, we went through a bit of an episode together where I got really, really ill. I got an infection due to a genetic disease I’ve got, which led to sepsis and it ended up quite bad. I was in hospital and it was a close call; I could have died.
“Mentally, it probably is the most challenging thing I’ve gone through - there were signs which can so easily be mistaken for common flu symptoms. So now, every time I get a pain or feel a little lethargic, I think, 'Oh God, am I getting sepsis?' rather than, 'Do I have something completely minor?'
“But there is comfort in going back to hospital as you feel safe if something does go wrong. Time is a healer and the support’s been amazing, so that’s helped.”
Partner Alice added that the repeated hospital visits have taken a mental toll on Sam, who has struggled to balance the comfort of being in a hospital with the trauma of his experience.
