Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Samantha Fox has had her assault charges dropped following an incident at Heathrow Airport involving her wife.

The 80s singer and glamour model had been accused of assaulting her partner Linda Olsen during an incident on a BA flight departing Heathrow Airport on December 3, 2023. She was due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 2 however the assault charge has now been dropped.

The alleged incident involving Fox, 58, and her wife is said to have stopped the flight bound for Munich from taking off at the London airport. It is believed that the assault charged against Fox was dropped over changes to evidence that would have made a realistic prospect of conviction unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer still pleaded guilty to other charges including being drunk and disorderly and using threatening behaviour, and causing harassment, alarm, or distress to a police constable during a court appearance earlier this year. She is due to be sentenced for these two charges during Monday’s court hearing.

According to reports, Fox was taken into custody and spent a night in the cells following the incident. A source told The Sun that Fox “kicked off” on the flight, which forced the flight to turn around on the runway, with fellow passengers removed from the flight and put up in a hotel to fly out the following day instead. Fox previously said that she was “deeply sorry for any disruption caused”.