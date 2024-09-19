Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Mills stepped in for Vernon Kay on BBC Radio 2 this morning after Kay was delayed by a train issue. Mills opened the show, explaining that Kay was running late and wouldn't make it on time.

Kay sent a voice note to Mills, saying: "Hi, Scott. Well, I'll be honest with you, I never thought this would happen. I'm actually gonna wait, I'm actually gonna try and be first in.

“Very difficult, I know, and regular listeners to the show will understand how difficult it is to be first on the register, but I'm still stood at the platform, miles away from central London, miles away from the studio, miles away from a microphone, and it's driving me up the wall. And now people on the platform are staring at me because they think I've gone mad - well, I have."

Mills reassured listeners, saying: "Vernon is on his way, cross your fingers," though he had "no idea" when Kay would arrive. As of 10.30am on Thursday, September 19th, Mills was still on air, telling listeners that Kay’s train had "pulled in" and he would be there soon.

Fans praised Mills for stepping up, especially as he’s also covering Zoe Ball’s morning show during her absence. One fan tweeted: "Thoughts and prayers for @vernonkay whose delayed train is now moving," while others commended Mills for "bossing it" and "absolutely smashing Radio 2 today!"

Mills recently celebrated a victory on Celebrity Race Across the World with his husband, Sam Vaughan. Reflecting on the experience, he said, "It's been exhilarating, it's been tough, it's been so frustrating at times, but we've been there for each other... It just proves we're a great team – a winning team."