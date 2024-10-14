Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a series of new civil lawsuits, including allegations of sexual assault and rape, one of which involves a 16-year-old boy.

The lawsuits were filed in federal court Monday (October 14) by five complainants on behalf of three males and two females, none of whom are named in the filings regarding the incidents allegedly took place from 1995 to 2021.

The lawsuits were filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee, who previously said he was representing up to 120 alleged victims - under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. Under this law, victims have a two-year window ending in March 2025 to file older claims.

According to TMZ, a man claims in one suit that while working for Ecko Clothing in 2008, he knew Combs through his work developing and marketing Sean John, a competing brand. He alleged that in May of that year, he was sexually assaulted by the rapper in the stockroom of Macy’s flagship store in New York City, with someone holding a pistol to the back of his neck, forcing him to fall to his hands and knees.

In another lawsuit, a man who claims he was hired as security for the singer's 2006 White Party accuses Combs of sexually assaulting him after he consumed a drink allegedly laced with GHB and/or Ecstasy. In a separate suit, another plaintiff claims he attended Combs's party in October 2021, became 'paralysed' after consuming a drink, and was subsequently sexually assaulted by at least three men. He also alleges that at one point, he saw a naked Combs above him.

A fourth lawsuit has been filed by a man who claims he was only 16 years old when he was invited to Combs's 1998 White Party in the Hamptons. He alleges that after they took a photo together, Combs expressed interest in him and led him to a more private area for a conversation.

During this exchange, Combs reportedly told him he had 'the right look' for the music industry and could be made into a star with his help. He then alleges that Combs sexually assaulted him by instructing him to 'drop his pants' and claims that Combs cupped and held onto his genitals.

One complaint includes an allegation of sexual assault and rape against a woman in a Manhattan hotel room when she was a 19-year-old college student.

Speaking to NBC News, Buzbee said: “We’re going to just try to file cases that we feel are credible and legitimate... There’s an overarching theme here, as you probably can see, which is basically Sean Combs feels like he can do whatever he wants, whenever he wants to do it.”

However, Combs has previously denied all civil and criminal claims via his attorneys saying the accusations levelled against him are “sickening” and the result of people looking for a “quick payday.”

The rapper, 54, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York following his arrest on September 16. The music mogul is facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has already been denied bail twice but his lawyers are trying again.

According to People, Combs’s lawyer Alexander A.E. Shapiro has now filed paperwork with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit asking for Combs to be freed until his case gets to court.