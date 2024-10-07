Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mother of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, Janice Combs, has publicly spoken out in defence of her son as he faces serious legal allegations, including charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In a statement made through her attorney, Natlie G. Figgers, to Local 10 News, Janice was left ‘devastated’ over the claims against Diddy and criticised what she sees as a rush to judgement.

Janice said her son has been judged based on“a narrative created out of lies,” and expressed her pain in witnessing the situation unfold. She said: “To bear witness to what seems like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words.”

Her comments come in the wake of a scandal involving Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, with whom he recently reached a settlement. While Janice acknowledged that her son might not have been entirely forthcoming regarding certain aspects of his relationship with Cassie, she believes this does not equate to guilt for the crimes he has been accused of.

She also addressed the viral hotel video footage showing Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie. Janice described the situation as complex, saying:“Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed.”

Janice suggested that the settlement with Cassie may have triggered a series of events that have worsened Diddy's legal troubles. However, she remains firm in her belief that her son is innocent and deserves his day in court.“He is not the monster they have painted him to be,” she said.

Diddy is scheduled to appear in court for his next hearing on October 9