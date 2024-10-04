Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is currently facing charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy Combs’ infamous parties have been at the centre of the allegations against him. A source has now revealed the secret ‘signal’ that meant things were about to get wild at the notorious parties.

For decades Diddy, 54, would host elaborate parties - which have been described as freak offs - attended by A-list celebrities including Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian. Diddy (also known as Diddy, P Diddy and Puff Daddy) is being detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York facing charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Speaking to US Weekly the source said: “What happened before 2am pales in comparison to what happened at 5am.” The former guest explained that A-listers would leave the party between two and three in the morning then “Girls would start to lose their clothes, that was the signal for people to leave.”

This would be around the time the alleged illegal substances would make an appearance and according to the insider, sex workers who had been hired by Diddy “would do whatever you want”.

The disgraced rapper could face life in prison if found guilty. He was previously denied a $50 million bail request and his next court date is set for October 9. There are over 120 more sex assault accusers that have come forward and are set to sue the rapper.