Disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy Combs’ is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The disgraced rapper, 54, is facing allegations of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and was arrested on September 16. Diddy denies all charges but was denied a $50m bail request.

But what's jail really like for one of the world's most famous music producers ? According to a former prisoner, Diddy’s future is “looking bleak “. Speaking to Mail Online former Married at First Sight contestant Timothy Smith opened up about what life is like in prison. The MAFS star previously served time in a U.S. federal prison for drug trafficking.

Timothy Smith explained: “He's in the management unit, so no, he doesn't have access to other inmates. People think there are TVs and radios, but where he's at there's nothing, not even a radio. You get a Bible and one book per week. That's all.”

The TV star added that Diddy won’t get any special privileges inside and his wealth won't help him in [t]here, nothing at all.”

In the interview Timothy - who served 12 months and one day in prison - gave the rapper some advice. He said: “Once the feds have indicted you, they've made their case. The best advice I could give him? Accept where you are. There's no negotiating your way out of federal charges. If you think you're going to beat them, they will break you down.

“In my experience, three guys took their cases to trial thinking they could win, and they ended up with sentences far worse than they would have received if they had accepted a plea deal.”

Sean Diddy Combs will be back in court on October 9 where his lawyers will appeal the denied bail request again.