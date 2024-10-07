Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Russell Brand and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs starred in ‘Get Him To The Greek’ alongside Jonah Hill in 2010.

A video clip of Russell Brand talking about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has gone viral in light of the music mogul's indictment for racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

In the resurfaced interview on Black Ree TV in 2010 the comedian, 49, said: “Diddy was new to me. He looked after me. He took me on an enforced holiday to Vegas. He's a very intense man because I think he came from nothing and now he's very very powerful. People who do stuff like that, they're intense.”

Russell Brand continued “Now I like him. He's very influential. Say you don't want to do something and Diddy does want you to do it, it's really hard to not do that thing.”

This comes after Russell Brand was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse as part of a joint investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches programme, The Times and Sunday Times last year. The comedian denies all charges that allegedly happened between 2006 and 2013.

Russell Brand and Diddy worked together on the 2010 movie ‘Get Him To The Greek’ which also starred actor Jonah Hill. In 2023 Jonah Hill was accused of emotional abuse by his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady and sexual assault by Zoey 101 star, Alexa Nikolas. The movie has not aged well following all the accusations the actors have faced - accusations all of them have denied.

From left, Jonah Hill, Russell Brand, and Sean 'P Diddy' Combs onstage at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal Studios Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images | Getty Images

The movie sees executive Aaron Green (Hill) try to get Aldus Snow (Brand) to the Greek Theatre in LA for his 10th anniversary show. Diddy plays Sergio Roma, the chief of fictional record label Pinnacle Records.

A clip from the movie has been doing the rounds on social media after fans described it as ‘creepy’ following the rapper's arrest. In one scene Sergio (Diddy) sexually trafficked a woman called Destiny to Aaron.

Sergio Roma said: “Destiny, pay attention. You are going to go and have sex with Aaron right now.” Later on the fictional character says: “Now this is what the music industry is all about,” then added “I love this game!”

Fans branded the clip creepy with one person commenting: “With all this Diddy s**t being exposed, looking back at his role in the movie ‘Get him to the Greek’ he was basically playing himself. The clues were right there all along.”

Another added: “All the men in this movie are absolute trash, what a horrible way to age.”

