Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now facing two additional charges in his ongoing federal sex trafficking case, according to court documents filed ahead of his scheduled trial in May.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 55-year-old music mogul has been hit with one new count of sex trafficking and another of transportation to engage in prostitution. These new charges pertain to a second alleged victim, referred to as "Victim-2" in the indictment obtained by PEOPLE.

The indictment alleges that Combs "recruited, enticed, harboured, transported, provided, obtained, advertised, maintained, patronised and solicited (Victim-2), and attempted, aided and abetted, and willfully caused (Victim-2), to engage in commercial sex acts, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that Victim-2 was engaging in commercial sex acts as a result of force, fraud, and coercion."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the new charges, Combs' legal team issued a statement through PEOPLE, claiming the relationships were consensual. "These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships," the statement said. "This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces two new charges in federal sex trafficking case | Getty

In March, Combs pleaded not guilty to separate federal charges of forced labour. Prosecutors allege the Bad Boy Records founder forced employees to work excessive hours under conditions of minimal rest, using threats of physical, financial, or reputational harm.

Combs, who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, is also facing other serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to those charges during a court appearance in September.

His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters outside the courtroom: "He's going to fight this. He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence. We believe in him wholeheartedly. He didn't do these things. There's no coercion and no crime."

Agnifilo added: “He’s been looking forward to this day, and he’s been looking forward to clearing his name.”