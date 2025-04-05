Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces two new charges in federal sex trafficking case; attorney says relationships 'consensual'
The 55-year-old music mogul has been hit with one new count of sex trafficking and another of transportation to engage in prostitution. These new charges pertain to a second alleged victim, referred to as "Victim-2" in the indictment obtained by PEOPLE.
The indictment alleges that Combs "recruited, enticed, harboured, transported, provided, obtained, advertised, maintained, patronised and solicited (Victim-2), and attempted, aided and abetted, and willfully caused (Victim-2), to engage in commercial sex acts, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that Victim-2 was engaging in commercial sex acts as a result of force, fraud, and coercion."
In response to the new charges, Combs' legal team issued a statement through PEOPLE, claiming the relationships were consensual. "These are not new allegations or new accusers. These are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships," the statement said. "This was their private sex life, defined by consent, not coercion."
In March, Combs pleaded not guilty to separate federal charges of forced labour. Prosecutors allege the Bad Boy Records founder forced employees to work excessive hours under conditions of minimal rest, using threats of physical, financial, or reputational harm.
Combs, who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, is also facing other serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to those charges during a court appearance in September.
His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters outside the courtroom: "He's going to fight this. He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence. We believe in him wholeheartedly. He didn't do these things. There's no coercion and no crime."
Agnifilo added: “He’s been looking forward to this day, and he’s been looking forward to clearing his name.”
