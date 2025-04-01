Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A federal judge has dismissed one of the sexual assault lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after the plaintiff failed to refile her complaint under her real name, as previously ordered by the court.

The case, filed in October 2024 in the Southern District of New York by an anonymous woman using the name Jane Doe, accused the 55-year-old music mogul of sexually assaulting her at a party in 1995. However, on Monday, April 1, 2025, US District Judge Lewis Liman dismissed the case due to non-compliance with court instructions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On March 6, 2025, the Court denied Plaintiff’s motion to proceed anonymously and ordered her to file a complaint in her own name by March 20, 2025, or the case would be dismissed,” Judge Liman wrote in a ruling obtained by People magazine. “As of (31 March), Plaintiff has not filed a complaint in her own name, nor has she sought an extension of time to do so. Accordingly, the case is dismissed.”

Combs’ attorneys said in a statement: . “For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by attorneys more focused on media headlines than legal merit. The other claims, like the one dismissed today, also will not hold up in a court of law.”

Diddy still faces dozens of other lawsuits and criminal charged relating to sex trafficking and racketeering. | AFP via Getty Images

The plaintiff in this case was represented by Tony Buzbee, a well-known Houston-based attorney who previously claimed to represent hundreds of clients bringing allegations against Combs.

Combs’ legal team criticised Buzbee directly, stating: “This is now the second case brought by these attorneys against Mr. Combs that has been dismissed in its entirety. It will not be the last.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this dismissal, Combs continues to face several other civil lawsuits accusing him of various forms of misconduct, including rape. He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

In addition to the civil suits, Combs is also facing federal criminal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering, following a September 2024 indictment. He has pleaded not guilty and is currently being held without bail in Brooklyn, awaiting trial scheduled to begin in May.