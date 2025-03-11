Comedian Druski and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. have been included in a lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and both deny involvement.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The civil suit has been filed by Ashley Parham, 30, who initially filed the lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 55, in October last year, but has now amended the claim to include comedian Druski, 29, and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr, 31.

Comedian Druski, who has 1.5M Followers on Instagram, shared a statement on X where he wrote: “This allegation is a fabricated lie, I wasn’t a public figure in 2018- I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Druski goes on to write that “My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

As Druski is accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit that also names Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is the comedian? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. replied to Druski’s post and wrote: “Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid (SIC).”

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. was romantically linked to Kim Kardashian and Entertainment Tonight reported that “Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing, and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other's spaces, careers, families, and friends..”

Who is comedian Druski?

Comedian Druski’s real name is Drew Desbordes.He is best known for his sketch comedy, Coulda Been Records and has collaborated with musicians in their videos, including Jack Harlow and Drake. Druski has previously said: “I was always funny and always entertaining,” and also said: “I used to make my parents laugh speaking in different accents. I also come from a really funny family, from my grandma right down to my brother.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to his biography on his agent United Talent, “Known to the world as “Druski,” the comedian/entrepreneur has carved a niche for himself crystalized by his authenticity and innovating approach to making people laugh.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Druski said: “My big thing on getting comedy material and stuff is it comes from real life situations. Even when we experience things that may get on my nerves, or we’re in a situation where it’s maybe bad, I’ll always be like, okay, let me just live in the moment. You can always get communicative material from anything. Some of my best work is from real-life moments and being around these types of people.”