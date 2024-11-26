The rapper is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The disgraced rapper is facing his first Thanksgiving behind bars after being arrested and charged in September. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs - who recently turned 55 in jail - is awaiting trial which will take place on May 5 2025. It will be the musician’s first Thanksgiving (Thursday November 28) behind bars but will still receive a holiday meal.

According to the New York Post a representative for the Metropolitan Detention Center revealed: “Diddy will be having a Thanksgiving meal for lunch. Breakfast will start at 6am and include fruit, cereal and pastries. The inmates will be served their choice of turkey roast or hot and sour tofu for lunch at 11am.

“They will have sides such as mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, two rolls with margarine and an assortment of holiday pies. At 4pm, inmates will get the choice of a chicken breast sandwich or a chickpea burger that comes with steamed rice, pinto beans and corn for sides.”

The representative added there will be a “variety of events, activities and tournaments available to our incarcerated population” It includes card games, dominos, three-on-three basketball and a soccer tournament.”

This comes after the disgraced rapper made a third attempt for bail on Friday November 22. Sean Diddy Combs has vehemently denied all charges and was previously refused a $50 million bail request.

Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee said that some of the alleged (over 100) victims include minors who were abused when they were as young as nine years old. The trail begins on Monday May 5 2025.

