Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been hit with yet another graphic drink-spiking sexual assault allegation.

The disgraced rapper. 54, is currently being held in a New York prison and awaiting trial for sec trafficking and racketeering which has been set for May 5 2025. A woman has now come forward claiming she was sexually assaulted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at one of his now-notorious ‘Freak-off parties’, and is now “definitely” pursuing legal action.

LaTroya Grayson was 23 in 2006 when she said she won a pair of tickets on a radio show to attend a party hosted by Combs in New York. She claimed she travelled from Oklahoma to the bash – with a series of photos she took that night showing her with men including Combs’ personal assistant. LaTroya told the Daily Mirror about how she believes her drinks were spiked soon after she arrived at the celebrity-packed party: “I spoke a couple of words to Mary J Blige.

“I was standing by the bathroom, and next thing I know I passed out. I got really, really dizzy to where I fell out… next thing I know, I was in the hospital. “I don’t know how I got there. I was going in and out of consciousness – back and forth, in and out. I was still pretty messed up.”

LaTroya said her stomach was later pumped before she was discharged by medics, adding: “I sat on the bench for several hours and they told me I had to leave. But I do believe the hospital called my mom whenever I was there. “I left with no shoes on. My shirt was kind of ripped. I noticed all my money was taken out of my purse except for like $20. “I got robbed for my money. I had just enough to get back to the motel in a cab.”

She said she felt her private parts hurting and a day after she returned home to Oklahoma was called from an unknown number, with a woman alleging then warning her to stay silent about the events of the night of the party.

LaTroya went on: “She had all my information and was basically telling me that I couldn’t do anything about it, that Puff Daddy was a famous person and I wouldn’t get anywhere with the issue if I tried to do anything.

“I was pretty depressed afterwards, arguing with my boyfriend. I mean, it took a toll on me. I was telling my mom about it and explained to her what happened. I kind of just stuck to myself, really wasn’t talking to too many people."

LaTroya told the Mirror she was “most definitely” taking legal action against Combs and said she has secured a legal team. She joins more than 100 people accusing Combs of sexual assaults, all of which he denies.

