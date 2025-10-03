The sentencing hearing of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs got underway today with his children pleading for his release.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children tearfully asked a judge to show mercy on their father as the sentencing hearing of the music mogul got underway today. In July, Combs was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution over a series of sordid sexual encounters.

Prosecutors have called for a sentence of 11 years behind bars for the 55-year-old, who was acquitted of more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking by a jury. Combs’ lawyers want him freed immediately, as he has already served more than a year in pre-trial detention.

His nearly two-month trial in a federal court in Manhattan featured testimony from women who described being beaten, threatened, sexually assaulted and blackmailed by Combs, who was expected to speak in court later on Friday, after his children.

And prosecutor, Christy Slavik, told US District Judge Arun Subramanian that not sentencing Combs to significant prison time would effectively be allowing him to get away with years of domestic violence.

“It’s a case about a man who did horrible things to real people to satisfy his own sexual gratification,” Slavik said. “He didn’t need the money. His currency was control.”

Prosecutors also blasted Combs for, according to them, having booked a speaking gig in Miami next week – apparently assuming he would be free to do it - calling the move “the height of hubris”.

One of Combs’ lawyers, Jason Driscoll, told the judge the Mann Act - which Combs was convicted under - should never have been applied to the star, while another of his lawyers, Nicole Westmoreland, became emotional as she explained how Combs inspired her personally.

“Mr Combs is not larger than life. He’s a human being. And he’s made some mistakes. He has flaws, like we all do,” Ms Westmoreland said. “But judge, how many of us can say that we helped so many lives, countless lives?”

Several of Combs’ children later crowded around the bench, imploring the judge to give their father a second chance. “My father is my superhero. Seeing him broken down and stripped of everything is something I will never forget,” Combs’ son, Justin Combs, said.

He suggested that as tough as the ordeal has been, it probably saved Combs’ life because, during his year in jail, he has kicked drugs and alcohol.

The hip-hop mogul’s daughters - Chance and D’Lila Combs - cried as they read prepared remarks, with D’Lila saying she fears losing their father to prison and effectively being parentless after the 2018 death of her mother, Kim Porter. In all, six of Combs’ seven children spoke. His youngest daughter, Love, is just two years old.

Judge Subramanian, who will decide the sentence, has twice denied bail and signalled Combs is unlikely to walk out of federal custody soon. On Friday, the judge said that although Combs was acquitted of certain charges, the verdict does not absolve him of underlying conduct, such as violence and coercion.

Former girlfriend and R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura told jurors that Combs ordered her to have “disgusting” sex with strangers hundreds of times during their decade-long relationship. The jury was repeatedly shown video of him dragging and beating her in a Los Angeles hotel hallway after one such multiday “freak-off”.

A woman who testified under the pseudonym “Jane” said she was subjected to violence and felt obligated to perform sexually with male sex workers at drug-fuelled “hotel nights” while Combs watched and sometimes filmed.

The only Combs accuser scheduled to speak in person Friday backed out after defence objections. The woman, a former personal assistant who gave evidence under the pseudonym “Mia”, accused Combs of raping her in 2010 and has urged the judge to impose a sentence reflecting “the ongoing danger my abuser poses to me, and to others”.

Defence lawyers also planned to show an 11-minute video highlighting his family life, career and philanthropy.

Combs entered the courtroom wearing a light-coloured sweater, button-down shirt and dark trousers. He hugged his lawyers and greeted his family and supporters. Outside the court, photographers and onlookers swarmed.

To support their racketeering case, prosecutors had witnesses give evidence about other violent acts. One of Cassie’s friends said Combs dangled her from a 17th floor balcony. The rapper Kid Cudi said Combs broke into his home after learning he was dating Cassie.

In a letter to the judge on Thursday, Combs said: “The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn,” promising he would never commit another crime.

Cassie, in her own letter, described him as an abuser who “will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is”.

Combs’ lawyers say the sexual encounters were consensual and that a year in jail has spurred his sobriety and remorse. At a hearing last week, Combs told his mother and children that he is “getting closer to going home”.