Sean “Diddy” Combs has been found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution but not guilty of three other serious charges, including racketeering.

The verdicts were announced Wednesday afternoon after a six-week federal trial in New York, bringing to a close more than six weeks of explosive testimony.

The 55-year-old has been found not guilty of count one, which charged him with racketeering conspiracy. He has also been found not guilty of count two, concerning the sex-trafficking of Cassie Ventura, his former girlfriend.

Combs has been found guilty of count three, involving the transportation for prostitution of Ventura and others. For count four, relating to the sex-trafficking of Jane* (a pseudonym used to protect her identity), Combs was found not guilty. However, he was found guilty of count five, which also involves the transportation for prostitution of Jane* and others.

The maximum sentence for this is 10 years in prison.

Earlier today, family members arrived in court as Combs, hands clasped in prayer, entered the chamber and placed his hand over his heart. He sat calmly, awaiting the jury’s decision on the crucial racketeering charge, the last outstanding count in the high-stakes case.

On Tuesday, they had announced they were undecided on this count but had reached verdicts on the other four charges. The jury resumed deliberations Monday after receiving further legal instructions from Judge Arun Subramanian.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution but not guilty of three other serious charges, including racketeering.

Combs’ trial had grown intense as testimony spanned allegations of coercion, violence, and organised crime. Tuesday’s session featured a key jury request for video evidence, including testimony from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura detailing a 2016 incident caught on a hotel security camera. Evidence included claims of a drug-fuelled “freak-off” lifestyle and alleged racketeering activity related to transporting women for sexual purposes.

Judge Subramanian highlighted the complexity of the racketeering charge under the RICO Act or the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, involving multiple offences such as kidnapping and arson. Though the jury had narrowly split on this count, he encouraged them to continue deliberating - an approach both prosecutors and defence teams supported.

Both sides rested on Monday after six weeks of witness testimony and cross-examination. Prosecutor Christy Slavik contended, “The defendant used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted... He thought that his fame, wealth and power put him above the law.” Meanwhile, defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo countered, “This isn’t about crime. It’s about money.”