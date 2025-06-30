Jurors in Sean “Diddy” Combs’s federal sex trafficking trial will begin deliberations on Monday, after receiving instructions from Judge Arun Subramanian.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, eight men and four women, is now tasked with weighing seven weeks of often graphic and highly emotional testimony. So, when will the verdict be out?

There’s no set timeline for the jury’s decision as it could take hours or stretch into days. A verdict will be returned once the jurors reach a unanimous decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, relating to two of his ex-girlfriends, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution for allegedly arranging to fly sex workers across state lines.

In closing arguments last week, prosecutors and Combs’s defence team took their last shots at convincing jurors to convict or acquit the Grammy Award-winning founder of Bad Boy Records.

“The defendant used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted,” assistant US attorney Christy Slavik said. “He thought that his fame, wealth and power put him above the law.”

Puff Daddy, P. Diddy or Sean John Combs - whatever you call him the rapper is worth a staggering $400 million. | Getty Images

Defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo countered: “This isn’t about crime. It’s about money.” He noted that one of Combs’s accusers in the criminal case also sued him in civil court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all, 34 witnesses gave evidence, headlined by Combs’s former girlfriends Cassie — the R&B singer born Casandra Ventura — and “Jane” who gave evidence under a pseudonym. Both women said he often was violent towards them and forced them into hundreds of sexual encounters with paid male sex workers.

Jurors also saw now-infamous security camera video of Combs beating, kicking and dragging Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 and clips from videos of sexual encounters. Combs chose not to give evidence, and his lawyers did not call any witnesses in their defence case.

His lawyers elected instead to challenge the accusers’ credibility during lengthy cross-examination questioning. The defence has acknowledged that Combs veered into violence, but his lawyers maintain that the sex acts were consensual. They contend that prosecutors are intruding in Combs’s personal life and that he has done nothing to warrant the charges against him.

If the jury finds Combs guilty, he could face the rest of his life in prison.