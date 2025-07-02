Diddy trail: Have the jury reached a verdict? Deliberations to continue after jury reaches partial verdict
A note was passed to Judge Arun Subramanian telling him that a partial verdict had been met in the ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial of Combs. The jury, composed of eight men and four women, was able to reach a verdict on four counts, including the sex trafficking charges, but remained in a stalemate on the final count of racketeering conspiracy.
The note that was passed to the judge explained that the jury were unable to reach a decision on the fifth count due to “unpersuadable views” on both sides. If convicted of the racketeering charge, Combs could face life in federal prison.
However, although Judge Subramanian told jurors that they had the right to deliver a partial verdict, he has instructed the jury to continue deliberations, as they only began on Monday, June 30.
The racketeering charge against Combs was one of the most complicated on his rap sheet as it requires the jury to determine whether he ran a “racketeering enterprise” and also whether he committed various types of offences such as kidnapping and arson. Racketeering charges are known for being used in trials involving crime gangs and drug cartels.
Amid the previous deliberations, the jury had also asked to review the testimony of Combs’ ex-girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, in particular her account of the violence she experience at a Los Angeles hotel, which had been capture on camera and previously released in the media.
They also requested to review her testimony regarding an alleged incident in Cannes in 2013 where Combs is alleged to have accused her of taking drugs from him before kicking her off his yacht. she also claimed that he has threatened to release explicit videos of her during the argument.
If found guilty of all five charges, he could face anywhere between 15 years to life in prison. Combs denies all charges.
