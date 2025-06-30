Comedian Seann Walsh had his phone snatched by thieves

Seann Walsh was mugged in London and had his phone snatched out of his hand while walking down the street in broad daylight.

A thief nabbed the device out of the 39-year-old comedian's hand "a week or so ago" in the capital.

Following the ordeal, Seann has discovered his device is now in Huaqiang South Road, Shenzen, Guangdong, China, by using the Find My iPhone tracking app, and he has joked that if anyone happens to be in the area could they retrieve it for him.

Writing alongside a screenshot of his phone's whereabouts in his Instagram Story yesterdat, Seann said: "My phone was stolen (yes, out of my hand and yes, I live in London) a week or so ago and it is now in China if anyone happens to be passing by."

Following that post, a fan replied to Seann via direct message (DM) asking him to write a book about the things that have happened in his life. They said: "I am very sorry about your phones but please, please write a book of all things that happen to you. 'It could only happen to me' (sic)."

Sharing his response to the fan on Seann's Instagram Story, the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant wrote alongside a screenshot of the DM: "If there are any publishers following me, I am open to this but it will be a very long book. I'm calling it Typical."

Seann's ordeal comes days after Strictly professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas had a "traumatising" experience in London when her phone was stolen. Recounting the story to her fans in an Instagram Reel on June 26, the 29-year-old dancer said: "So it was early morning. I was on my way to the dentist in London."It was around Covent Garden so the streets were really quiet. I think I was just the only person around so maybe I was an easy target and I whipped out my phone to have a look at the directions to see where my dentist was.

"I was on the actual street of the dentist and what happens? A man comes on a bike behind me, sweeps past me and grabs my phone. So he's grabbed my phone. He's on an electric bike and my heart just sank. I tried to I think like reach for it and that made me fall on my knees on the floor and graze my knee.

"I think my reflex was just to swear and then scream give me back my phone and clearly you know that didn't work. He just left. He was wearing a mask so there was no way that I could have seen what he looked like and he was going really fast on that electric bike so there was no way on earth I could have caught up with him. Thankfully there were two really lovely and helpful women there and they'd seen that I was a bit distressed."