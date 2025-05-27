Simon House dead: Hawkwind and David Bowie violinist dies aged 76

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago

Simon House, the violinist and keyboardist best known for his work with Hawkwind and David Bowie, has died at the age of 76.

The news of his passing was confirmed on Sunday (25 May) by his daughter Holly and Cleopatra Records founder Brian Perera. No cause of death has been disclosed.

In a tribute posted to Instagram, Perera said: “It’s with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our dear friend and brilliant collaborator. Simon wasn’t just a musician — he was a sonic architect who helped shape the sound of a generation. He shared the stage with legends: David Bowie, Lemmy-era Hawkwind, and Nik Turner, always leaving his unmistakable mark.

“From the art-rock brilliance of Bowie’s 'Boys Keep Swinging' era to the boundary-pushing tours with Nik and Cleopatra in the ’90s, Simon’s electrifying violin and cosmic keyboard work lifted every track, every show, every moment. His vision brought depth, texture, and soul — he simply made everything better. We miss you deeply, Simon. Rest easy, my friend. Your sound lives on.”

House first rose to prominence with the space rock band Hawkwind, joining in 1974. He later left the group in 1978 to join David Bowie, performing violin, keyboard, and mandolin during the Lodger era. His contributions to Bowie’s “Boys Keep Swinging” period are widely praised by fans and critics alike.

Simon House, the violinist and keyboardist best known for his work with Hawkwind and David Bowie, has died at the age of 76.
Simon House, the violinist and keyboardist best known for his work with Hawkwind and David Bowie, has died at the age of 76. | Getty

Before his time in Hawkwind, House was a member of High Tide and the Third Ear Band, the latter of which composed the soundtrack to Roman Polanski's 1971 film Macbeth.

House returned to Hawkwind on two occasions, first between 1989 and 1991, and again from 2001 to 2003, cementing his status as a core figure in the band’s evolving sound across decades.

