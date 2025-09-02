BBC Radio presenter Simon Logan sent an emotional message to fans as his show came to an end.

The DJ presented BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio Tees’ popular 80s and 90s show, playing big hits and forgotten gems from the two iconic decades, up until Sunday when his final show was broadcast.

The show was the most listened to show on BBC Sounds for the whole of the North of England.

The Sony Award winning broadcaster, who also presents a weekend Retro Chart Show for Pride Radio, said: “What is it they always say, all great things must come to an end. Whether you’ve ever got in touch with the show or whether you have just listened to our show, thanks to everybody on our Facebook group, thanks to Nathan for ‘putting it on the list’, I couldn’t have done it without you mate.

“The time has come to say farewell, seriously, thanks for being there. We’ve had a blast, haven’t we? Hope to catch you really soon. And whatever you’re doing tonight, always stay forever young. Ta-Ra.”

The show concluded by Simon playing Alphaville's big hit, Forever Young.

A petition has been organised after listeners of ‘Simon Logan’s 80s/90s Listener Group’ on Facebook shared their anger at their favourite show ending. More than 600 people shared their anger at the changes via the petition.

The show will be replaced by an ‘All England’ national show on Sundays at 2pm across the BBC’s 39 local radio stations. It is part of a nationwide move which has seen the BBC cut many local programmes over the past few years.

Fans can enjoy the final 80s vs 90s show on BBC Sounds here: 80s v 90s (31/08/2025)

Throughout his career, Simon has presented for stations including Radio Aire, Hallam FM, Dune FM and the BBC in the North East for over 16 years. His album of phone pranks from his breakfast show, made the Official Charts.