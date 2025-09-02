British-born Anna Wintour stepped down from her role at American Vogue after 37 years in June.

Chloe Malle has been named as Vogue US’s New Head of Editorial Content. She is currently the editor of Vogue.com and co-host of their weekly fashion and culture podcast, Run Through. In a statement, Anna Wintour said: “Fashion is the art of embracing change, but some changes run closer to one’s heart than the rest. When it came to hiring someone to edit American Vogue, letting me turn my attention more intensely to Vogue’s multifaceted growth across its global audiences and publications and events like the Met Gala and Vogue World, I knew I had one chance to get it right.

She went on to say that “I’m thrilled to announce that Chloe Malle will be the next Head of Editorial Content for our US title, leading the American magazine and guiding its digital coverage.

“Chloe, who came to Vogue fourteen years ago, is widely known as the co-host of our podcast, The Run-Through, and as the editor of Vogue.com. She has done extraordinary work to increase our digital readership, winning exclusive coverage of everything from Angel Reese’s WNBA draft to Lauren Bezos’s wedding, and her interests range as widely as our readers’.

“In the recent past, Chloe has commissioned a moving series of essays on grief, interviewed novelists such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, reported cover stories, and launched Vogue.com’s popular and extremely serious canine feature, Dogue. She’s a voracious, engaged journalist with an intuition for women’s changing interests now—and her eye for the definitive image is exceptional.

“Chloe has long been one of Vogue’s secret weapons when it comes to tracking fashion. But she is not so buried in the industry that she misses the world: Like the best designers, she understands fashion’s big picture, its role shaping not just what’s on the runway but the changing fabric of modern life. Although she is no stranger to the glamour of red carpets, her talent has been for original thinking and hard work.

“Chloe has put in as many late nights as anybody at Condé Nast, all without losing her creative imagination or her sense of fun. Her colleagues admire her startling acumen but also her warmth. Her desk is a place of guidance and contagious joy.

“I believe that warmth, joy, experience, and keen vision are what Vogue will thrive on through the years ahead. At a moment of change both within fashion and outside it, we must continue to be both the standard-bearer and the boundary-pushing leader.

“Chloe has proven often that she can find the balance between American Vogue’s long, singular history and its future on the front lines of the new. I am so excited to continue working with her, as her mentor but also as her student, while she leads us and our audiences where we’ve never been before.

Chloe Malle, who has become the new Head of Editorial Content for American Vogue with immediate effect, said: “Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled- and awed-to-be part of that.” She also said: “ I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor.”

Before being named as Vogue’s Head of Editorial Content, she started working at Vogue as their Social Editor in 2011, and was a Contributing Editor for the magazine from 2016 until 2023.

Who are Chloe Malle’s parents?

Chloe Malle’s mother is actress Candice Bergin. Her French film director Louis Malle died when she was 10 years old.

Is Chloe Malle married, does she have children?

In 2015, Chloe Malle married Graham Albert in France, the couple dated for four and half years before Graham popped the question on New Year’s Day in 2014. Chloe Malle has two children, a son named Louis Albert, born on May 19, 2020 and a daughter Alicce Malle Albert, born on April 1, 2022.