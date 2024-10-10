Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get the latest on the Met Gala 2025 with details on the theme and a list of the co-chairs, featuring Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and more.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour will once again host the Met Gala at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dubbed the biggest night in fashion the event will see a mix of celebrities, influencers and sports stars come together to raise money for the museum. Each year the Met Gala has a different theme in line with the opening of the Spring 2025 exhibition which runs from May 10 to October 26 2025.

What is the Met Gala 2025 theme?

This year's exhibition is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style which according to Hello magazine draws inspiration from co-curator Monica Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. It will be the first Costume Institute showcase dedicated entirely to menswear since the 2003’s Men in Skirts.

What is the Met Gala 2025 dress code?

The dress code is based on the person's interpretation of the theme, so we are sure to expect a lot of stylish tailoring from sixties and seventies Dandyism era. Dandyism is a lifestyle and style of dress and behaviour that involves cultivating refinement and beauty, and creating an image of oneself. The ‘Dandies’ are known for their refined, artistic, and complex style, which often includes colourful suit linings, pockets squares, and personal embroidery.

Who are the Met Gala 2025 co-chairs?

Hosting the event is chair Anna Wintour and as the theme is based on menswear. This year's co-chairs will be an all male lineup. Louis Vuitton creative director and musician Pharrell Williams, Euphoria actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, musician and Rihanna’s other half A$AP Rocky. Basketball star Lebron James is set to be an honorary co-chair.

When is the Met Gala 2025?

The Met Gala began in 1948 but since 2001 it has been held on the first Monday in May which means this year it will be on May 5 (UK Bank Holiday). It will be available to stream live on Vogue.com from 10pm GMT.

