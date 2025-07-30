Influencer Sinead O’Brien revealed that she and husband Simon have lost their baby.

Influencer Sinead O’Brien, who is the owner and founder of shapewear band Vacious, shared the news of her devastating pregnancy loss on Instagram. Sinead is from Limerick in the Republic of Ireland. Set to Judy Garland’s Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Sinead shared a video montage, which included her hugging their son Jacob whilst holding a baby scan photo.

In the caption, Sinead shared a poem which she had written, which read: “Our little heart 🪽

“A tiny star that shone so bright,

Our little heart, you gave a big fight

Though your time was brief, your love remains

A spark that will guide us through the joys and pains.

Your big bro will always love you too

Because even he has a heart as big as you

And of course Your daddy and i will always wonder

Where our little heart is growing fonder

But there’s one thing we know for sure

A heart as special as yours needs no cure

And In our dreams we will see your smiling face

Until we all meet again in our special place

Our little heart x”

Sined also wrote: As this month comes to a close - July 💔

Its not an easy one to share but having spent this last few weeks navigating our way through one of our most challenging times together offline, I want to send love and strength to anyone who has walked this path of grief.

“One of the things that has helped me through this is knowing I am not alone and I hope I can bring comfort in the same way to anyone who is going through this. Be kind to yourself, as I have been.

“Thanks to my amazing family and friends who I could not have gotten through any of this without ❤️ Mam, Simon, you are my rock. Jacob my everything and more. I wrote this little poem above for our little baby the morning after we parted ways, and although our angel baby was not ready for this world, I will carry the love we shared forever. 🩷”

In response to Sinead’s news, one fan wrote: “A quote from Yellowstone that always sticks with me “That baby lived a perfect life. You’re the only ones who know it was brief. All he knew was you. And that you loved him.” So sorry to hear of all your loss ♥️.

Influencer Susan McCarthy wrote: “Omg! I’m so sorry to be reading this, my heart is broken for you. Take time with your family and friends and be kind to yourself. Sending virtual hugs ♥️.”