TikTok and Instagram influencer Taylor-Rae Falconer, known as Dirty Doll, with her husband John. The pair have spoken openly on social media about their fertility struggles and lost baby twins in June 2023. Photo by Instagram/Taylor-Rae Falconer/Dirty Doll.

Social media influencer Taylor-Rae Falconer, known as ‘Dirty Doll’ to her followers, has opened up about the pain of losing her twin babies.

The TikTok, Instagram and Facebook star, who has hundreds of thousands of followers across her social media platforms, and her husband John shocked fans when they shared their heartache on a live online video which has been watched by almost 200,000 people.

Falconer, of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, who lost her baby twins on June 19 last year, has posted many videos on her social media platforms where she honestly discusses her fertility journey, and specifically the struggles she faced when trying to conceive.

During a video of her reading an article in her local paper, Sunday Life, about her loss which has just been published, Falconer said: "This story is something that I really wanted to do in regards to being able to turn something that was so sad, and just a really hard time for John and I, in to something a bit more positive."

Quoting words she had told the Sunday Life during their interview, she said: "Loosing the babies I wanted so badly was horrendous. I've never felt sadness like it in my life." and explained how her "much-longed for" pregnancy had ended in "anguish".

She added that she had decided to speak to the publication to also raise awareness of SiMBA, a charity created to honour babies who have died, been stillborn or miscarried. She said that she was "so grateful" for all the help and support they have given her and her husband.

Speaking directly to others who have also experienced fertility struggles and baby loss, she ended the video by saying "It's okay to feel really down about things, but then it's okay to also reflect back and be proud of your journey."

Alongside the video, she revealed in the caption that she would "love to talk about this subject within schools". She wrote: "There is no shame in struggling to have a baby and baby loss. It doesn’t make you any less of a woman and the same applies to men that are struggling too. "Honestly we are so proud to have gathered the strength to have been able to open up about our story in hope to raise more money for the SiMBA charity and help other bereaved parents. Forever remembering our journey."

She added in a separate post: "Gosh, John and I are beaming with pride This is for my family and every other parent that shares a similar story. I see you, you are not alone." She also said she was feeling proud.

To raise money for SiMBA, Falconer's husband, who she affectionately calls 'Big J' is having his legs waxed on a Facebook livestream video at a Banbridge beauty salon. The couple are hoping to raise £6,000 for the charity, and at the time of writing (on the afternoon of Tuesday March 5), they are just a few pounds away from their goal, having raised £5,935.