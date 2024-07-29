Sinead O'Connor's cause of death revealed as singer's passing officially registered
and live on Freeview channel 276
The legendary singer died on July 26, 2023, at the age of 56 - and her death has now been formally registered.
The death certificate confirmed that she died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. According to the Sunday Independent, her ex-husband John Reynolds officially registered her death in London.
The certificate specified that the cause of death was due to the “exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low-grade lower respiratory tract infection.”
Earlier in the year, Southwark's Coroner's Court in London announced that the Nothing Compares 2 U singer died of natural causes. A statement from the court said: “This is to confirm that Ms O'Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”
O'Connor's death occurred more than a year after her son Shane, whom she had with musician Donal Lunny, tragically took his own life at 17. Following Shane's death, O'Connor said on social media: “I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone.”
She later retracted this, adding: “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”
O'Connor was also the mother of three other children - Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua. The Daily Mail reported that the singer had an almost constant battle with mental health troubles. The news publication added: “Sinead always made sure to break the boundaries of mental illness, appearing on Dr. Phil in 2017 so that she could clear up some of the stigmas surrounding mental health.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.