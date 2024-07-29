Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cause of death for singer Sinead O’Connor has been officially confirmed - more than 12 months after she passed.

The legendary singer died on July 26, 2023, at the age of 56 - and her death has now been formally registered.

The death certificate confirmed that she died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. According to the Sunday Independent, her ex-husband John Reynolds officially registered her death in London.

The certificate specified that the cause of death was due to the “exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low-grade lower respiratory tract infection.”

Sinead O’Connor died in July last year, with a coroner ruling she died of natural causes.

Earlier in the year, Southwark's Coroner's Court in London announced that the Nothing Compares 2 U singer died of natural causes. A statement from the court said: “This is to confirm that Ms O'Connor died of natural causes. The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

O'Connor's death occurred more than a year after her son Shane, whom she had with musician Donal Lunny, tragically took his own life at 17. Following Shane's death, O'Connor said on social media: “I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone.”

She later retracted this, adding: “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

