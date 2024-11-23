Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sir Chris Hoy feared he’d never be able to laugh, or listen to music, ever again being diagnosed with cancer.

The six-time Olympic gold medalist described the news as a “bombshell” that completely upended his life. The 48-year-old father explained how everyday experiences, like watching TV or movies, suddenly became emotional triggers because so many stories focus on themes of loss.

Speaking on the RHLSTP podcast, Hoy revealed that his only symptom of prostate cancer was persistent shoulder pain that had developed over a short period.

He said: “I just thought it was part of getting older, the aches and pains. I was used to pushing through pain in my cycling career, so this was nothing new. But what was different about it was it didn’t go away.

Sir Chris Hoy has been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer | Stephen Pond/PA Wire

“It got to the point where I couldn't actually lift my arm up, it was that sore. I went to the physio and they suggested a scan after doing various things that didn't work. The scan showed a tumour on my shoulder and it was the last thing I was expecting.

“This hit me like an absolute bombshell - I was completely floored by it. We then went through a multitude of scans and various things to find out the root cause, and it turns out it was stage four prostate cancer.

“It was absolutely horrific, there's no two ways about it. I never thought I would ever feel joy or happiness or just be able to listen to music or laugh at a joke or anything. In that moment, I was like, well, this is it for the rest of my life; my life has changed forever.”

Reflecting on his progress, Hoy noted that looking at photos of himself from a year ago shows how much he has changed. Although he still has “difficult days” filled with “worries and fears,” he has managed to rediscover moments of hope and positivity.

To cope with the prognosis of two to four years, Hoy said he has relied on the mental resilience techniques he developed during his sporting career. However, the early days after the diagnosis were particularly challenging. “Music was really difficult,” he added. “When you’re in that first stage of diagnosis and the fear is there and the terror and the emotions are high, I couldn’t listen to music.

“Anything that was, you know, you look at a slightly sentimental advert on TV or anything, it was such a trigger. Anything with kids and family - have you ever noticed how many kids' films are about parents dying? You know, you can't watch Bambi, you can't, it's all like, oh, no, this is it, you've done it again.”