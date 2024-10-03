Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Music icon Sir Elton John has said that there is “not much left of me” after recent health battles left him with missing organs.

The 77-year-old singer-songwriter told the audience at a screening of his new documentary Elton John: Never Too Late at the New York Film Festival about his recent health battles. He also thanked fans for their support during the period of poor health.

He said: “To be honest with you, there's not much of me left. I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee.

But Sir Elton told the crowd that despite his health issues, which have included a severe eye infection last month, he’s ‘still standing’. He added: “In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here. And I can't thank you [enough], you're the people that made me.”

The celebrated musician, who recently called time on his touring days with the Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour last summer, also surprised attendees by belting out some of his hits to celebrate the release of the new documentary, which was co-directed by his husband David Furnish and will be released on Friday, December 13, on Disney+.

Speaking at the event, Sir Elton paid tribute to his Furnish and their sons, Zachary and Elijah. The former Glastonbury headliner said: “As you know, I decided to stop touring because I'm 77 years of age, I've done all there is to do, to play. I've succeeded. I've been there and I've done it.

'I've still got to make room because I'm still going to have music in my life. But the most important thing in my life are David, Zachary and Elijah, and my family and my friends. I found utopia and I'm so thrilled.”