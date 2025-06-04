Sir Terry Wogan’s widow Lady Helen Wogan has left a huge chunk of their multi-million pound fortune in her will.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lady Wogan, who was married to the legendary late broadcaster for more than 50 years, died in September 2024 at the age of 88. It comes nine years after Sir Terry lost his life to late-stage prostate cancer, aged 77.

Her son, Mark, confirmed the news at the time, saying: "Our beautiful Mum left us last night after a fantastic life. From a young Irish rose to Lady Wogan, she was the epitome of style and grace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Terry Wogan's late wife Lady Helen Wogan has left a huge fortune in her will after her passing in 2024. | Getty Images

"A Mother, Grandmother and Wife, with love and kindness at her core. A strength and a belief that saw her through many of life’s trials.

The Sun now reports that Lady Wogan has left the fortune the couple amassed during their time together to their three living children. According to High Court documents, the former model has left £4,948,334, which was reduced to £4,917,989 after £31,000 was deducted for fees and costs.

Two tax-free cash gifts were left to two of her children - £850,000 to Alan Wogan, the executor of her estate, and £750,000 to the couple’s daughter Katherine. £100,000 of her estate was also used to set up a trust for each of the couple’s five grandchildren, who will have access to the money after they turn 25 years old.

The remaining money was split equally between all three living children. Documents show that Lady Wogan signed her final will in February 2023.

Lady Wogan married her husband of 51 years in April 1965. The couple had four children together, but daughter Vanessa died as an infant after suffering from heart problems weeks after her birth.