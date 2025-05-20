General Hospital star Steve Burton has married TV chef Michelle Lundstrom in California.

General Hospital Steve Burton has married TV chef Michelle Lundstrom in an Orthodox church ceremony followed by a reception at Montage Laguna Beach in Laguna Beach, California. Steve Burton told People magazine that “This day isn’t just about a ceremony,” and also revealed that “It’s the beginning of forever with the love of my life.”

In May 2022, Steve Burton revealed that he was separating from his wife Sheree Burton after 23 years of marriage, their divorce as finalised in December 2023. In an Instagram story at the time, Steve Burton wrote that “I wanted to clear something up,” and added that “Sheree and I are separated.”

Steve went on to say at the time that “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much love, Steve.”

Soap star Steve Burton remarries after splitting with first wife who became pregnant with another man. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Steve and Michelle met on the set of General Hospital and married in 1999, the couple share daughters, Makena, Brooklyn and son Jack. In May 2024, Steve Burton confirmed that he was in a relationship with Michelle Lundstrom.

Steve Burton told People magazine at the time that “Although we had been friends for a while and lived in different states, there was always an undeniable electric connection between us,” and also said: “She is a breath of fresh air.”

Michelle Lundstrom, who appeared on Netflix’s Barbecue Showdown 2, shared a photograph of her wedding to Steve Burton which is featured on People magazine on her Instagram. In response to her sharing the photo, one fan wrote: “Isn’t he Jason from General Hospital?” and one fan wrote back that he was.

At Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom’s wedding, they were joined by her daughters from a previous relationship, Lilah, 14, and Hannah, 10. Steve Burton’s children, Makena, Brooklyn and Jack were also at the couple’s big day. Other stars who attended the celebrations included General Hospital’s Jonathan Jackson and his wife Lisa Vultaggio.

After Steve Burton and Michelle Lundstrom got engaged, they married just four months later. Michelle told People magazine that “We didn’t want to wait to become husband and wife.”