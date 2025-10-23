Soft Cell star Dave Ball has died aged 66, the band has confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The electronic musician died on Wednesday, just days after completing the final Soft Cell album, with bandmate Marc Almond describing him as a “wonderfully brilliant musical genius”.

Almond, 68, said: “It is hard to write this, let alone process it, as Dave was in such a great place emotionally. He was focused and so happy with the new album that we literally completed only a few days ago…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will always be loved by the Soft Cell fans who love his music and his music and memory will live on. At any given moment, someone somewhere in the world will be getting pleasure from a Soft Cell song.

“Thank you Dave for being an immense part of my life and for the music you gave me. I wouldn’t be where I am without you.”

Forming in the late 1970s, the duo were pioneers of the synth pop sound which would become popular in the 1980s, and were best known for songs such as their cover of Gloria Jones’s Tainted Love, Say Hello, Wave Goodbye and Torch.

Undated handout photo issued by Create Spark of musician Dave Ball of Soft Cell and The Grid, who died on Wednesday aged 66, days after completing the band's final album. Issue date: Thursday October 23, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Mike Wwen/PA Wire | Mike Wwen/PA Wire

A tribute on the official Soft Cell Instagram page reads: “Electronic music pioneer Dave Ball, one half of groundbreaking electronic music duo Soft Cell and successful acid house act The Grid, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his London home on Wednesday 22nd October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What turns out to be Dave’s final appearance with the band came only weeks ago at the Rewind Festival in Henley-on-Thames, where Soft Cell headlined in front of over 20,000 fans.”

Fans have posted many messages of condolence on the post. One said: “He was a master synthesizer. I continue to learn from him to this day. I’ve always been the biggest Dave fan. He will be missed. Thank you, Dave!!”

A second said: “RIP Dave, you and your creativity on the keys were one of the main reasons I have a love of synthesizers and electronic music, I'm so glad I got to see you tour Australia before this news. Thank you for everything mate.”

A third wrote: “ Sleep well sweetheart. We will forever dance to your&Marcs beautiful legacy.”

His cause of death has not yet been announced.